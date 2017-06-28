Matthew Spencer Mizell
Apex man, 24, charged with rape, sex offense involving ‘helpless’ woman

An 24-year-old man faces three felony sex charges lodged by town police, who said in an arrest warrant that he raped a "physically helpless" woman in April.

The warrant on which Matthew Spencer Mizell, 24, who lives on Holt Road, was arrested Tuesday accused him of second-degree forcible rape and two counts of second-degree forcible sex offense.

The charges stem from an incident on April 5, the warrant stated.

The charges did not specify why the woman was deemed to be helpless.

Mizell was arrested about 4:30 p.m. at a shopping center where he told booking officers at the Wake County Detention Center he works at a restaurant.

A magistrate set Mizell’s bail at $1 million, and he was held pending a court appearance.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

