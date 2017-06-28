Christopher Ray Brock
June 28, 2017 12:02 PM

Man on parole for CO drug conviction had pound of marijuana, Wake deputies charge

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

A man who is on parole for drug and burglary convictions in Colorado was arrested Tuesday by Wake County sheriff's investigators, who charged he had a pound of marijuana.

Christopher Ray Brock, 31, was at a mobile home park on Creekside Drive, where he lives, when he was arrested Tuesday morning, according to county records.

Deputies said he had 470 grams of marijuana, which is just over a pound, and they charged him with possession of it with intent to sell or deliver it.

They also filed a misdemeanor charge of having drug paraphernalia.

Colorado Department of Corrections and North Carolina Department of Public Safety records showed that Brock was convicted in March 2015 in Denver County on felony drug-possession and burglary charges.

He was paroled in August that year, and his parole runs until September 2019, according to the Colorado records.

A magistrate set Brock’s bail at $12,000, and he was held for a first court appearance.

Brock has a record of misdemeanor convictions, most involving drug paraphernalia, in Wake, Johnston and Harnett counties from 2003 through 2011.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

