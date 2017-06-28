Dramatic video released from bus shootout

Prosecutors have ruled that police were justified in shooting a man who opened fire while on a bus in Dundalk, MD on June 7. Blaine Robert Erb, 35, who is suspected of an armed robbery before boarding the bus, was killed in the shootout with police.
Allison Cope, of Raleigh, did not return from a 3pm Monday break from her job at a Starbucks at RDU airport. She has been missing since then. RDU police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact them.
A video released Wednesday shows Diamond Reynolds' daughter pleading with her after the fatal shooting of Philando Castile. Police officer Jeronimo Yanez was found not guilty of manslaughter in the shooting which was broadcast on Facebook Live by Reynolds.
Witness Noah Nathan captured gunshots in a video, while in a dog park next to the park where Republican members of Congress were practicing for the congressional baseball game. Several people were injured, including Rep. Steve Scalise.
Prosecutors in Spartanburg, South Carolina released footage showing the moment officers freed a kidnapped woman, who was kept chained by the neck inside a shipping container, by convicted serial killer and rapist Todd Kohlhepp. Kohlhepp, 46, was sentenced on May 26 to life imprisonment after pleading guilty to seven murders, two kidnappings and and one count of criminal sexual conduct.
Video: At the location where CPR was performed, a crowd gathered to memorialize the life of Kamari Munerlyn on Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Durham, NC. Munerlyn, 7, died after being shot during a drive-by shooting on Sunday, June 4, 2017.
Atlanta police are looking for a man who jumped onto the hood of a car and kicked in its windshield. The driver was leaving a grocery store parking lot when a man jumped on the hood of her car and kicked in the windshield.
The City of Raleigh’s old Vehicle Fleet Services complex between Capital Boulevard and West Streets near Peace Street was the site of the fire, which was quickly extinguished by fire fighters. The structure is being demolished as part of a project to replace two bridges and redo the gateway to downtown.
Video: Durham Chief of Police Cerelyn "C.J." Davis gives a statement containing information from eye witnesses to the recent shooting of a 7-year-old boy during a press conference on Monday June 5, 2017, in Durham, NC.
Raleigh Fire Chief John McGrath said the fire that destroyed the five-story apartment building in March was so intense that investigators could find little evidence to determine what started the blaze.
In a cell block inside one of the state’s most dangerous prisons, an inmate stabs a rival gang member 13 times. When investigators examine surveillance videos of the murder, they’re troubled by what happens a few hours later.