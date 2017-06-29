A coffee run turns into slow-speed chase with an 81 year old

Nancy Strader said she just wanted a coffee, but after a broken car window, slashed tires, an arrest and a $1,000 bond to get her out of a Texas jail, that coffee got pretty expensive – and she never even got it.
RDU police, FBI seeking missing Starbucks employee

Allison Cope, of Raleigh, did not return from a 3pm Monday break from her job at a Starbucks at RDU airport. She has been missing since then. RDU police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact them.

Dramatic video released from bus shootout

Prosecutors have ruled that police were justified in shooting a man who opened fire while on a bus in Dundalk, MD on June 7. Blaine Robert Erb, 35, who is suspected of an armed robbery before boarding the bus, was killed in the shootout with police.

The rescue that led to prison for a serial killer

Prosecutors in Spartanburg, South Carolina released footage showing the moment officers freed a kidnapped woman, who was kept chained by the neck inside a shipping container, by convicted serial killer and rapist Todd Kohlhepp. Kohlhepp, 46, was sentenced on May 26 to life imprisonment after pleading guilty to seven murders, two kidnappings and and one count of criminal sexual conduct.

