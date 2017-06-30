Man killed in shooting at Durham’s McDougald Terrace

A man was fatally shot about 6 a.m. Friday in a courtyard at the city’s McDougald Terrace housing project, and police were looking for the person who fired multiple rounds.
Officers found the man in a courtyard between two of the two-story buildings between Dayton and Wabash streets.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said.
On the other side of one of the buildings, police evidence markers showed where several shell casings had been found.
The incident happened a short way from where informal memorials mark the scenes of two other shootings in the neighborhood.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
