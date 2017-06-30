Jose Miguel Zugarramurdi
Used-car odometers were short 100,000 miles each, state charges

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

Police on Thursday arrested a man on charges that he sold a Toyota Sienna to one woman and a Ford Taurus to another after he turned back each vehicle’s odometer by about 100,000 miles.

A Division of Motor Vehicles investigator swore out warrants in February and April charging Jose Miguel Zugarramurdi, 64, with two felony counts each of changing a vehicle’s mileage, altering a vehicle title and obtaining property by false pretenses.

Zugarramurdi was arrested at his home, a Primanti Boulevard townhouse late Thursday morning.

According to the charges, Zugarramurdi sold a 2003 Sienna for $2,200 with the odometer reading 205,051 miles when it should have reported more than 307,000 miles.

The other case involved a 2003 Ford Taurus sold for $2,400, one warrant said. The odometer said 127,000 miles when it should have shown more than 223,962 miles, the charges said.

Zugarramurdi was held in lieu of $15,000 pending a court appearance.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

