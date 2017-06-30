The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said these 13 guns, three body-armor vests, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and more than 90 grams of cocaine were in a home they searched Thursday, June 29, 2017.
Crime

June 30, 2017 11:42 AM

Orange County deputies, looking for drugs, found cocaine and 13 guns in home

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

HILLSBOROUGH

Orange County sheriff's deputies who went to a home north of Hillsborough to look for drugs found more than 90 grams of cocaine and a small arsenal of handguns and long guns, the sheriff's office reported Friday.

Daryl Frederick Crawford II, 42, was charged with trafficking cocaine, felony possession of marijuana and ecstasy (MDMA), using a dwelling to keep and sell drugs and 13 counts of gun possession by a felon.

Crawford has convictions for common-law robbery in Durham County and two felony drug-possession charges in Orange County.

Inside Crawford’s home in the 5200 block of N.C. 86 North, deputies found four semiautomatic handguns, three revolvers, four assault-style rifles, two other rifles, large-quantity magazines, three body-armor vests and hundreds or rounds of ammunition, the statement said.

Deputies got a warrant to search Crawford’s home receiving citizen complaints that drugs were being sold there, they said.

Crawford was held in lieu of $1 million bail.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

