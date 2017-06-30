Jaylon Semaj Burton
Crime

June 30, 2017 12:09 PM

Selling pot to a teen is among several drug charges for Wendell man

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

WENDELL

Police who charged Jaylon Semaj Burton with trafficking in cocaine and having other drugs also accused him of selling marijuana to a 15-year-old.

Burton, 23, was arrested Thursday night at a house where he lives in the 200 block of South Pine Street, according to Wake County arrest records.

Police charged Burton with cocaine trafficking, saying he had 59 grams of it; felony possession of 29 grams of psilocybin, a hallucinogen; felony marijuana possession; contributing to the delinquency of a minor and other counts.

The charges alleged that Burton sold the marijuana to the teen.

Police did not disclose whether the teen was a boy or a girl.

A magistrate set Burton’s bail at $100,000, and he was held for a court appearance.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

