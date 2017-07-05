Arson suspected after fire guts parked Wake County school bus

A suspicious Tuesday evening fire gutted a Wake County County school bus parked at Leesville Road High School in northwest Raleigh.
Raleigh police say the fire happened between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Independence Day in Leesville’s parking lot. The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but police suspect it was arson.
The bus was significantly damaged and will likely need to be replaced, according to Lisa Luten, a Wake County schools spokeswoman.
The bus was one of several parked at Leesville, which serves as a regional transportation district for that part of the county.
