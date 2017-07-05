Fire destroyed a school bus Tuesday night, July 4, 2017, at Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, NC. The cause of the fire is under investigation but authorities suspect arson. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com
Fire destroyed a school bus Tuesday night, July 4, 2017, at Leesville Road High School in Raleigh, NC. The cause of the fire is under investigation but authorities suspect arson. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

Crime

July 05, 2017 11:14 AM

Arson suspected after fire guts parked Wake County school bus

By T. Keung Hui

khui@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

A suspicious Tuesday evening fire gutted a Wake County County school bus parked at Leesville Road High School in northwest Raleigh.

Raleigh police say the fire happened between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Independence Day in Leesville’s parking lot. The cause of the blaze is under investigation, but police suspect it was arson.

The bus was significantly damaged and will likely need to be replaced, according to Lisa Luten, a Wake County schools spokeswoman.

The bus was one of several parked at Leesville, which serves as a regional transportation district for that part of the county.

T. Keung Hui: 919-829-4534, @nckhui

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Downtown Raleigh July 4th shooting 911 call is released

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos