Downtown Raleigh July 4th shooting 911 call is released

Listen to the 911 call reporting a shooting at the McDonald's on South Wilmington and East South streets on July 4th. Four people were shot with one critically hurt.
911 call by Raleigh Police Department/Photos by Chris Seward
Crime

Prosecutors have ruled that police were justified in shooting a man who opened fire while on a bus in Dundalk, MD on June 7. Blaine Robert Erb, 35, who is suspected of an armed robbery before boarding the bus, was killed in the shootout with police.

National

Prosecutors in Spartanburg, South Carolina released footage showing the moment officers freed a kidnapped woman, who was kept chained by the neck inside a shipping container, by convicted serial killer and rapist Todd Kohlhepp. Kohlhepp, 46, was sentenced on May 26 to life imprisonment after pleading guilty to seven murders, two kidnappings and and one count of criminal sexual conduct.

