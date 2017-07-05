Downtown Raleigh July 4th shooting 911 call is released

Nancy Strader said she just wanted a coffee, but after a broken car window, slashed tires, an arrest and a $1,000 bond to get her out of a Texas jail, that coffee got pretty expensive – and she never even got it.
Prosecutors have ruled that police were justified in shooting a man who opened fire while on a bus in Dundalk, MD on June 7. Blaine Robert Erb, 35, who is suspected of an armed robbery before boarding the bus, was killed in the shootout with police.
A video released Wednesday shows Diamond Reynolds' daughter pleading with her after the fatal shooting of Philando Castile. Police officer Jeronimo Yanez was found not guilty of manslaughter in the shooting which was broadcast on Facebook Live by Reynolds.
Witness Noah Nathan captured gunshots in a video, while in a dog park next to the park where Republican members of Congress were practicing for the congressional baseball game. Several people were injured, including Rep. Steve Scalise.
Prosecutors in Spartanburg, South Carolina released footage showing the moment officers freed a kidnapped woman, who was kept chained by the neck inside a shipping container, by convicted serial killer and rapist Todd Kohlhepp. Kohlhepp, 46, was sentenced on May 26 to life imprisonment after pleading guilty to seven murders, two kidnappings and and one count of criminal sexual conduct.
Video: At the location where CPR was performed, a crowd gathered to memorialize the life of Kamari Munerlyn on Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Durham, NC. Munerlyn, 7, died after being shot during a drive-by shooting on Sunday, June 4, 2017.
Atlanta police are looking for a man who jumped onto the hood of a car and kicked in its windshield. The driver was leaving a grocery store parking lot when a man jumped on the hood of her car and kicked in the windshield.
The City of Raleigh’s old Vehicle Fleet Services complex between Capital Boulevard and West Streets near Peace Street was the site of the fire, which was quickly extinguished by fire fighters. The structure is being demolished as part of a project to replace two bridges and redo the gateway to downtown.