The Johnston County Tax Office would never solicit payment over the phone, officials emphasized.
Crime

July 07, 2017 11:42 AM

No, the tax office isn’t trying to collect payment over the phone. It’s a scam.

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

If someone claiming to be the Johnston County Tax Office calls attempting to collect a credit card debt over the phone, the county itself says you should hang up.

County officials say someone has posed as the tax office as part of a recent scam, even altering Caller ID information to make the call look legitimate.

But the tax office, officials stressed, would not solicit a payment over the telephone.

The spoofing scam is under investigation.

In the meantime, people are encouraged to educate themselves on identity theft, fraud and preventative measures by contacting the N.C. Attorney General’s Office at 919-716-6400 or the Federal Trade Commission at 877-438-4338.

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

