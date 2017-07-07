Federal agents arrest Garner man they think is in Nine Trey Bloods gang

Federal agents last month arrested a Garner man who they think is a member of the Nine Trey Bloods, a dangerous Triangle street gang that has been under investigation for home invasions that resulted in shootings, attempted murder and the killing of a ranking member of a Mexican drug cartel.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation on June 9 charged Jermaine Clack, 31, of 2031 Wickerleaf Way in Garner, with possession of a firearm by a felon and possession with intent to distribute cocaine, according to a search warrant made public this week by an agent with the FBI’s Raleigh-Durham Safe Streets Task Force.
Clack was taken into custody after agents searched a room in the home where he lived and found a North American Arms .22 caliber revolver, about 104 grams of white powder cocaine and over $4,000 in cash, according to the search warrant application.
Task Force Officer Andrew Knight stated in the search warrant that the State Highway Patrol, along with the Durham police and sheriff’s departments, has been actively investigating members of the Nine Trey Bloods who may be involved in the sale and distribution of heroin and cocaine.
Investigators said the gang has operated as a criminal enterprise in Durham and surrounding counties. The array of crimes include drug trafficking, money laundering, murder, conspiracy to commit murder, drug sales, possession of illegal firearms and home invasions. In one instance, gang members threatened to drown a 4-year-old, according to the search warrant.
Knight stated that gang members were responsible for the December 2013 shooting death of Humberto Reyes Florez, 24, in Alamance County. Knight said a drug transaction of more than $180,000 that went wrong led to a kidnapping and Florez being shot multiple times in the arms and head, according to the thetimesnews.com in Alamance County.
The Alamance Sheriff’s Office reported that several members of the Sinaloa cartel, a drug trafficking enterprise based in Mexico, supplied nearly $200,000 in cocaine to Demarcus Lamont Cates, 23, and Rontel Vincae Royster, 24. The two men live in the Raleigh-Durham area but have family in Alamance County.
Alamance Sheriff Terry Johnson said investigators think Cates and Royster never paid for the drugs, and members of the cartel kidnapped Royster’s father, Ronald Royster, from his Alamance apartment.
On Dec. 29, Rontel Royster and Cates went to Otter Creek Mobile Home Park on East Simpson Road in Green Level with a quantity of cocaine to exchange for Ronald Royster, who had been tied up inside a residence there. Cates and Royster handed a satchel of cocaine to Hector Manuel Lopez Jr., 19, who took off running with the drugs into nearby woods. Investigators say Cates pulled out his gun and fatally shot Florez three or four times in the head and arms, thetimesnews.com reported.
When deputies responded to a call about the shooting, they found Florez’s body on the ground at the mobile home park.
Federal agents were searching Clack’s home in Garner when he arrived behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang. He tried to flee, but agents detained him in the parking lot of his home, according to the search warrant.
The agents applied for a search warrant on June 12 to review potential evidence from a Samsung cell phone and an Apple iPad that were in Clack’s possession.
Clack is in federal custody, said Leslie Hiatt, a spokeswoman with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Raleigh.
Thomasi McDonald: 919-829-4533, @thomcdonald
