Police looking for man who entered 3 homes over 3 days near NC State

On three consecutive days in June, police say, a man entered three different homes in a neighborhood near N.C. State University and ran away when confronted by someone who lived there.
On June 16, 17 and 18, Raleigh police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said, the same man committed a series of crimes on one block between Gorman Street and Collegeview Avenue.
Police Sunday released a sketch of the man in hopes of identifying the burglar, described as a black man with medium skin tone, about 6 feet tall, thin build and thought to be about 20 years old.
A police press release states:
▪ On June 16, a resident in the 1600 block of Gorman Street, reported that the suspect tried to force his way into their residence after the victim opened the door. The suspect fled when another resident appeared.
▪ On June 17, a resident in the 1400 block of Collegeview Avenue, reported that they heard a noise and when they confronted the suspect, he fled.
▪ On June 18, a resident in the 1400 block of Collegeview Avenue reported that the suspect entered an unsecured bedroom window and fled after being confronted by the resident.
