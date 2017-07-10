Man crashes car loaded with propane into ex-girlfriend's apartment building
A 31-year-old man died after loading his car with propane and deliberately crashing into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment building in Fort Pierce, Florida, on July 4, according to local reports citing police. This police bodycam video shows the car on fire after crashing into the two-story building.
Fort Pierce Police Department via Storyful
Video: Watts makes his first court appearance and faces multiple charges after four people were shot in downtown Raleigh Tuesday night. Raheem Khary Lawrence McAllister, 18, died from his injuries after being taken to the hospital.
Wake County District Court Judge Ned Mangum told Kenneth Edward Watts Jr. that he could spend the rest of his life in prison if he is convicted of the first-degree murder of Raheem Khary Lawrence McAllister in downtown Raleigh on Independence Day.
Nancy Strader said she just wanted a coffee, but after a broken car window, slashed tires, an arrest and a $1,000 bond to get her out of a Texas jail, that coffee got pretty expensive – and she never even got it.
Prosecutors have ruled that police were justified in shooting a man who opened fire while on a bus in Dundalk, MD on June 7. Blaine Robert Erb, 35, who is suspected of an armed robbery before boarding the bus, was killed in the shootout with police.
A video released Wednesday shows Diamond Reynolds' daughter pleading with her after the fatal shooting of Philando Castile. Police officer Jeronimo Yanez was found not guilty of manslaughter in the shooting which was broadcast on Facebook Live by Reynolds.
Witness Noah Nathan captured gunshots in a video, while in a dog park next to the park where Republican members of Congress were practicing for the congressional baseball game. Several people were injured, including Rep. Steve Scalise.
Prosecutors in Spartanburg, South Carolina released footage showing the moment officers freed a kidnapped woman, who was kept chained by the neck inside a shipping container, by convicted serial killer and rapist Todd Kohlhepp. Kohlhepp, 46, was sentenced on May 26 to life imprisonment after pleading guilty to seven murders, two kidnappings and and one count of criminal sexual conduct.
Video: At the location where CPR was performed, a crowd gathered to memorialize the life of Kamari Munerlyn on Thursday, June 8, 2017, in Durham, NC. Munerlyn, 7, died after being shot during a drive-by shooting on Sunday, June 4, 2017.