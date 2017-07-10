Man wanted in weekend Raleigh stabbing death is arrested on Maryland highway

Maryland state troopers Monday arrested a 29-year-old man whom Raleigh police had charged with murder Sunday in a fatal stabbing on Vista View Court the night before, police said.
Sean Jason Flores, 29, was named in an arrest warrant that police had sworn out after David Choko Brown, 41, died Sunday.
The Herald-Mail in Hagerstown, Md., reported that that a Maryland trooper saw a car doing 91 mph on Interstate 70 about 2 a.m. Monday, and that trooper and two others chased it until the driver stopped at gas station near Hagerstown.
Flores was behind the wheel, authorities said. His identification said he was from Los Angeles, they said.
In addition to the warrant for Flores’ arrest, Raleigh police had entered information in a national computer system saying that the Nissan Maxima that Flores was driving had been taken during the stabbing and that Flores was believed to be driving it, spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said.
A radio dispatcher alerted the troopers who they likely were chasing, the Herald-Mail said.
Raleigh police found Brown seriously wounded after being sent to investigate a report of a shooting in the 5500 block of Vista View Court a little before 9 p.m. Saturday.
Brown was taken to WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh for treatment of the stab wound, but died, police said.
Officers never found evidence of a shooting, police said.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
