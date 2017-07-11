Driver hit in leg in Durham car-to-car shooting on US 70, police say

A bullet hit a woman in the leg when a car pulled alongside the one she was driving on U.S. 70 near Holloway Street late Monday and someone began shooting, police said.
The woman, who is 36 years old, was able to park her car and walk to a nearby Budget Inn to get help, police said. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The victim’s name was not disclosed.
Police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said the woman told officers that a white car pulled next to hers at a little after 11:30 p.m., and then the shots were fired.
