Shots from pursuing vehicle injure 2 in car in northwest Raleigh, police report

Police were looking for a person they believe fired multiple shots from one car into another early Wednesday as part of a feud, slightly injuring two people.
The incident was reported about 12:30 a.m. after the car went to Rex Hospital on Lake Boone Trail, police said.
Police said they had sworn out an arrest warrant charging a person with firing into an occupied vehicle and several counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.
The victims told police they thought they were in the area of Lynn and Leesville Roads when it happened as they were trying to get away from a car that had pulled alongside them.
They had turned around and were fleeing when the other car got behind them and someone inside it fired shots, they told police.
Bullet fragments or broken glass grazed two people, and they were treated at Rex and released, according to a police report.
The people in the car that was shot at told officers they had been playing basketball in the Brier Creek area Tuesday night and were headed home when the incident happened.
