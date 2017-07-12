Jeffry Anderson Marx
Wake man frightened his disabled mother to get debit card, sheriff’s deputies say

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

July 12, 2017 10:50 AM

ROLESVILLE

A 50-year-old Wake County man was arrested Tuesday night on charges that he extorted money from his live-in mother by "violently shaking" her wheelchair to get her to hand over her debit card and used the card to get more than $7,000.

Arrest warrants obtained Tuesday by the Wake County Sheriff’s Office accused Jeffry Anderson Marx of extortion, abuse of a disabled or elderly person inflicting serious injury, obtaining property by false pretense, financial card fraud and misdemeanor assault on a female.

Shelly Renee Thompson, 47, whom court papers described as his girlfriend, was charged with conspiring in extortion, card fraud and obtaining property charges.

They were arrested at the home that county records say Marx’s mother owns. It is in the 3900 block, east of Rolesville.

According to the arrest warrants, Marx “communicated a threat” to his 79-year-old mother so he could get “in excess of $7,000 in cash by violently shaking her wheel chair with her in it, demanding access to her debit card.”

The warrants also charged that Marx’s mother “suffered mental injury” and the injury was serious. They did not disclose details, however.

The incidents happened between Jan. 1 and Tuesday, the warrants stated. The sheriff’s office did not say how it found out.

Marx, the warrants charged, got the money from his mother’s Coastal Federal Credit Union account by using her card.

In setting $200,000 bail for Marx, a magistrate noted that deputies reported the mother was in “deplorable living conditions.” The house is “bedbug infested and extremely dirty,” court papers stated.

Thompson’s bail was set at $75,000.

