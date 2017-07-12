Barricades stretch from 7th Avenue North south on Ocean Boulevard early on Saturday, June 24, 2017. The barricades continue for several blocks north of the central business district.
Barricades stretch from 7th Avenue North south on Ocean Boulevard early on Saturday, June 24, 2017. The barricades continue for several blocks north of the central business district. Janet Blackmon Morgan jblackmon@thesunnews.com

Crime

July 12, 2017 11:40 AM

Midnight curfew for youth in Myrtle Beach after shootings get national attention

By Chloe Johnson

cjohnson@thesunnews.com

Myrtle Beach’s earlier curfew is officially in effect.

The curfew affects all people under 17 starting at midnight, an hour earlier than the previous time. It includes multiple exceptions, but youth on public property at night will no longer be able to avoid a penalty by saying they were sent out on an errand by a parent.

The Myrtle Beach City Council approved the curfew change on Tuesday.

City Manager John Pedersen has said the city does not want to send the message that it is okay to send teens on errands late at night.

The curfew is one of several strategies Myrtle Beach has put in place after a rash of shootings in June.

It may also lead to a wave of new pedestrian stops by police. Officers will be able to stop and question any person that looks remotely close to 17, as The Sun News previously reported.

Chloe Johnson: 843-626-0381, @_ChloeAJ

