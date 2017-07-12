Raleigh killing suspect accused of trying to escape through jail-cell ceiling

An 18-year-old charged with murder for a shooting near a downtown McDonald's restaurant on the Fourth of July was accused Tuesday of ripping down ceiling tiles in his Wake County jail cell in what authorities said was an apparent escape attempt.
Curtis Hart Rainey Jr. was charged with attempted escape, a felony, and with misdemeanor injury to real property.
The charges said the damaged property was ceiling tiles and an air vent in Rainey’s cell at the Wake County Detention Center on Hammond Road.
The sheriff’s office said a detention officer caught Rainey in the attempt.
Rainey was arrested July 6, a little less than 24 hours after shots were fired near a McDonald’s restaurant at the intersection of South Wilmington and East South streets about 10:40 p.m.
Three people received minor injuries, but Raheem Khary Lawrence McAllister, 18, of Bellingham Circle was more seriously hurt and died after being taken to WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh.
Kenneth Edward Watts Jr., 16, was arrested the day after the shooting and also faces a murder charge.
Rainey’s next scheduled court appearance in the murder case in July 27.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
