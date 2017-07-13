Victim in Durham fatal shooting was 27-year-old; 17-year-old in hospital

Police on Thursday said the man who died in a shooting on Whitley Drive was 27-year-old Denzel Hollaway, and the incident probably was not a random attack.
Police also said a 17-year-old boy was hospitalized with serious injuries after the Wednesday afternoon incident. They did not disclose his name.
A statement from spokeswoman Kammie Michael said no charges had been filed.
Police did not say if they are seeking any suspects.
Police responded to a report of a shooting at about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived on Whitley Drive, near Rockwood Park, officers found a dead man on the ground with a gunshot wound and a second person with a gunshot wound, they reported.
