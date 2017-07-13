Raleigh woman charged with murder in April heroin-fentanyl death

A 23-year-old Raleigh woman has been indicted on a charge of second-degree murder for the April death of a woman to whom she is also accused of selling the highly potent drug fentanyl.
A Wake County grand jury Monday handed up two indictments charging Amanda Katherine McLeod. The indictment that cited fentanyl sales also accused her of delivering Xanax, a brand name of the prescription drug alprazolam that is intended top treat anxiety and panic disorders.
All the charges involve Emily Renzo, who police said was found dead at a home in the 1200 block of Kent Road on April 11.
A toxicology report told detectives that Renzo died from an overdose of heroin mixed with fentanyl, police said.
Lethal mixes of heroin and fentanyl are a growing problem for law enforcement and medical personnel.
The other indictment accuses McLeod of delivering the Xanax to Renzo on April 8 and fentanyl on April 10 and April 11.
Police arrested McLeod on May 11 at an Avent Ferry Road apartment building on a charge of maintaining a dwelling to keep or sell drugs, and she has been in custody at the Wake County Detention Center since then.
Her total bail was raised to $1,750,000 after the indictments.
Raleigh police had charged McLeod in January 2013 with felony marijuana possession with intent to sell or distribute it. See was convicted on misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, however, and given a suspended sentence and probation.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments