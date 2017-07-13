Midnight car-chase shooting in Raleigh brings 6 felony charges for Clayton man

Police charged a Clayton man with five counts of assault with a gun with intent to kill and with shooting into an occupied vehicle while one vehicle was chasing another on Lynn Road early Wednesday.
Nikita Connell Hines Jr., 23, is the person for whom police said they had sworn out arrest warrants after the incident. He told booking officers that he lives on Prairie Aster Court in Clayton.
Shots were fired from one vehicle into another during the chase, which police said stemmed from a feud.
Five people were in the car that was shot at, and two were treated for minor injuries from broken glass or bullet fragments, police said Wednesday after being called to Rex Hospital about 12:30 a.m.
The arrest warrant contains one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill for each person in the car. All of the charges against Hines are felonies.
The people who were shot at told officers that they thought it happened in the area of Lynn and Leesville roads while they were going home after playing basketball Tuesday night in the Brier Creek area.
Hines was arrested at an apartment on Wolf Den Lane at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
