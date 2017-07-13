Darius Tyrell Hinton
Raleigh police say 4 kids were in house where pounds of marijuana were kept

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

Marijuana-trafficking charges against a Raleigh man and woman Wednesday and Thursday came with four counts of misdemeanor child abuse for having kids in the house where police said almost 15 pounds of dope were being kept.

Darius Tyrell Hinton Sr., 28, and Nastasia Renee Evans Culbreth, 25, were also accused of maintaining a single-family house at 2836 W. Jameson Road as a place to keep and sell drugs and with making hash oil from marijuana.

The trafficking charge accused Hinton and Culbreth of having 14.9 pounds of marijuana on Wednesday.

The child-abuse charges said the children were under 16, but did not give specific ages.

Each count of the four abuse charges said the child was at risk because marijuana was stored “in a location where it was accessible to the child.”

The charges did not describe what relationship Hinton and Culbreth have to the children.

Records showed that police arrested Culbreth about 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Jameson Road house.

Hinton was arrested about 2 a.m. Thursday at a commercial building on Greens Dairy Road, the records said.

Hinton was held at the Wake County Detention Center in lieu of $125,000 bail. Culbreth was held in lieu of $75,000.

Hinton told booking officers that his home address is on Swordfish Drive.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

