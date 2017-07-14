Man went to ER under 4 false names and got morphine twice, WakeMed police charge

A Raleigh man went to the emergency room at WakeMed Hospital on New Bern Avenue three times in May and again Thursday morning, giving four false names and twice getting morphine from medical personnel, hospital police said in charging him with 12 felonies.
They also charged a Durham woman with using a false name in the emergency room Thursday afternoon.
David Nicholas Jackson, 34, who lives on Cutler Street, was arrested at the hospital Thursday morning.
The charges against him are four counts of obtaining property – medical services – by false pretense, four counts of identity theft, and two counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud or forgery.
Kimberly Anne Grinan, 40, who lives on Prospect Parkway in Durham, was arrested Thursday afternoon on one count of obtaining property by false pretense and one count of identity theft.
None of the arrest paperwork for Jackson or Grinan indicated their cases were related.
According to the charges, Jackson had gone into the Emergency Department on May 18 and 20 using his own last name but different first names and on May 29 using a completely different name. The name that police said he gave Thursday also differed completely from his own.
According to police, a doctor who was on duty on May 29 recognized Jackson from his May 18 visit, and Jackson fled.
Police said an officer recognized him when he checked in on Thursday.
People who check into the hospital and say they have no medical insurance receive discounted services, police said, but a person whose name they give can be charged for the balance.
Jackson was held on $75,000 bail. He has several convictions in Texas for burglary and theft, according to court records.
Grinan was held without bail because she has a felony record.
Grinan was convicted in Durham County in March 2016 of felony drug possession in 2014 and given a suspended sentence. She was convicted in June 2016 of misdemeanor shoplifting in Wake County and put on nine months’ probation.
