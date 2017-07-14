Police charge suspect in Raleigh 4th of July killing with April shooting and robbery

Curtis Hart Rainey Jr., the 18-year-old charged with murder in a Fourth of July shooting in downtown Raleigh, is now accused of shooting another man in April and stealing a gun from him.
Police also have charged Rainey with having a stolen car in his possession on the night of this month's killing.
On Wednesday, Raleigh police swore out an arrest warrant accusing Rainey of robbery with a dangerous weapon, saying he was armed with one handgun when he stole a 9 mm semiautomatic pistol from , Charles Conner.
The warrant also accused Rainey of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, saying detectives believe he was the person who shot Conner.
Officers found Conner in the 1300 block of Kent Road about 1:15 a.m. on April 27, police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said.
The arrest warrant Wednesday also charged Rainey with two counts of felony conspiracy, saying two men whom police have not identified were with him when Conner was robbed.
A second warrant sworn out Wednesday accused Rainey of having a stolen 2015 Ford Focus on the night that Raheem Khary Lawrence McAllister, 18, of Bellingham Circle was fatally wounded at the intersection of South Wilmington and East South streets on the night of July 4.
Rainey and Kenneth Edward Watts Jr., 16, are charged with murder in McAllister’s death.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments