Unclear why it happened, but man hurt by early morning gunshot in Raleigh

A shooting that might have stemmed from road rage slightly injured one man on Western Boulevard about 2 a.m. Monday, police said.
The shooting was believed to have happened in the vicinity of Gorman Street and Western Boulevard, police said.
The victim, who police said had a very slight wound, pulled into a Taco Bell parking lot a block west of Gorman Street and called for help, they said.
Police said the man was not cooperative about the incident, so they were unsure why the shot was fired. They said road rage was a possibility.
There were no suspects identified Monday morning, officers said.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments