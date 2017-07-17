Crime

July 17, 2017 7:36 AM

Unclear why it happened, but man hurt by early morning gunshot in Raleigh

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

A shooting that might have stemmed from road rage slightly injured one man on Western Boulevard about 2 a.m. Monday, police said.

The shooting was believed to have happened in the vicinity of Gorman Street and Western Boulevard, police said.

The victim, who police said had a very slight wound, pulled into a Taco Bell parking lot a block west of Gorman Street and called for help, they said.

Police said the man was not cooperative about the incident, so they were unsure why the shot was fired. They said road rage was a possibility.

There were no suspects identified Monday morning, officers said.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

FBI raids VisionQuest Wealth Management office in Raleigh

FBI raids VisionQuest Wealth Management office in Raleigh 0:43

FBI raids VisionQuest Wealth Management office in Raleigh
Body cam footage shows fatal Charlotte police shooting of Ukranian immigrant 3:58

Body cam footage shows fatal Charlotte police shooting of Ukranian immigrant
Man crashes car loaded with propane into ex-girlfriend's apartment building 2:56

Man crashes car loaded with propane into ex-girlfriend's apartment building

View More Video