Woman charged with manslaughter in fatal Garner stabbing

Garner police on Monday charged a 40-year-old woman with voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death Sunday evening of a man found at a hotel.
Lakesha Nicole Johnson, who arrest records say lived at In Town Suites, 1491 U.S. 70 West, was accused of killing Derrick Fernandza Shaw, 49.
Shaw died from his injuries after being transported to WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh, the town said in a statement issued Sunday.
Police found Shaw after being called about 6:45 p.m., the statement said.
Police said Shaw lived on a different floor in the hotel from Johnson, but they characterized the incident as a domestic dispute that began in Johnson’s room.
Johnson was held in lieu of $100,000 bail at the Wake County Detention Center pending a court appearance.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments