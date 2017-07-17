After car chase and search, Wake man accused of having 27.8 pounds of marijuana

A man who Wake County sheriff's deputies said fled from a traffic stop, crashed his car and then ran on foot is charged with multiple drug and gun-possession offenses, including having almost 24 pounds of marijuana at a house and shed outside Rolesville.
Vincente Arocho, who lives on Sandy Run, near Knightdale, was arrested there about 6:30 p.m. Saturday after the chase and wreck, according to arrest records.
He was charged then with having just under 4 pounds of marijuana. Deputies did not say if that was found in the car or the house, however.
Arocho was the target of a drug investigation, which led to the attempted traffic stop on South Smithfield Road. Deputies said he was speeding and had run a red light.
Early Saturday, while Arocho was being held at the Wake County Detention Center, investigators swore out a marijuana trafficking charge that they said was based on their finding 23.84 pounds of marijuana at the property at 6721 Bethany Church Road.
Arocho was also charged with maintaining the two-story house and what was described as a “barn/shed” as a location to keep and sell marijuana.
In addition to the drug counts, deputies charged Arocho with having a stolen semiautomatic piston and with two counts of illegal firearms possession for having the handgun and a 12-gauge shotgun.
Arocho was convicted in 2008 of cocaine trafficking, and anyone with a felony conviction is not allowed under state and federal laws to have a gun.
Arocho served about 38 months in prison and was released in 2011.
Deputies also charged Arocho with felony fleeing to elude arrest and misdemeanor resisting an officer. A magistrate set his total bail at $1,250,000.
In arrest warrants, deputies listed Arocho’s first name as Vincent, which matches state prison records. In Wake County arrest records, he was listyed as Vincent before 2015, but has been listed as Vincente since then.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
