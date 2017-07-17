Man hit several times in shooting at Durham apartment complex, police report

A man was shot several times early Monday at an apartment complex in the city, police said, then fled to a gas station about 1.5 miles away to call for help, police said.
The man, who police said is 34-years-old, was at the Speedway station at 1400 S. Miami Blvd. when Durham County sheriff’s deputies arrived there about 4:30 a.m., police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said.
While the man was taken to a hospital with what authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening wounds, they determined that the man had been shot inside the city limits, and Durham police took over the case.
They did not disclose the wounded man’s identity.
The shooting apparently happened at the Lynnhaven Apartments in the 900 block of Wadesboro Street shortly before the man called for help, Michael said.
The man’s cell phone was taken when he was shot, she said.
