GA man, woman stung by undercover methamphetamine buy, Wake deputies say

A man and woman from Georgia were arrested at a Raleigh, NC, shopping center on charges of selling methamphetamine to an undercover sheriff’s deputy, and federal officials asked that the man be held for deportation.
Jose Manuel Perez-Garcia, 24, and Araceli Luna Esquivel, 35, were in the shopping center at 4431 New Bern Ave. when deputies arrested them about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, according to records.
According to warrants charging each with three counts of trafficking in methamphetamine, they had brought more than 400 grams of meth to sell. That is the minimum quantity to trigger the most serious trafficking charge, a Class C felony that can bring a sentence of between 225 and 282 months in prison.
That quantity is equivalent to about 0.9 pounds.
The charges listed Perez-Garcia and Esquivel as living at the same address in Roswell, Ga.
A magistrate set bail for each of them at $1.5 million.
An immigration check by sheriff’s deputies at the Wake County Detention Center showed that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security believes Perez-Garcia is in the country illegally, and immigration officials asked that he be held for 48 hours after he would otherwise be finished with the state charges.
