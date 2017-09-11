Man charged with murder in crash that killed Raleigh cab driver

Police charged Dreshawn Sam Bynum with murder for the death of a taxi driver who was killed when a stolen Ford Explorer smashed into his cab early Saturday at New Hope Church Road and Atlantic Avenue.
Bynum, 24, was arrested after jumping out of the stolen car after the crash, police said Saturday.
A police cruiser had been chasing the 2017 Ford Explorer on New Hope Church after answering a call about 3:15 a.m. that there was a suspicious car in a Walmart parking lot at 1725 New Hope Church Road.
The Explorer sped past the police officer going to check on the suspicious car, and he turned around to chase it, police said.
The taxi, headed north on Atlantic Avenue, was hit hard enough to throw the driver out of it, and the cab went on to hit a laundromat.
The driver died at the crash scene.
In addition to murder, Bynum was charged with stealing the Explorer from Thompson Cadillac Oldsmobile Inc., possession of a stolen vehicle, felony hit-and-run, fleeing to elude arrest and not stopping at a red light.
Bynum also faced a charge of driving while impaired and driving with a revoked license, records showed.
Bynum was held without bail on the murder charge. Bail on the other charges was set at $150,000.
Police had said Saturday that the cabbie’s next of kin had not been notified of his death, and they withheld his name. It was not clear whether notification had been made Monday morning.
Authorities listed Bynum as living on Forest Oaks Drive in Raleigh.
