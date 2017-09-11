Police say 18-year-old went on one-day break-in streak in Raleigh neighborhood

An 18-year-old Raleigh man who is on probation for cocaine possession and car theft has been charged with breaking into four homes in one day in a south Raleigh neighborhood and trying to break into a fifth.
Police arrested Palace Tyree Hinton of North Pettigrew Street on Saturday night at the North Hills shopping center.
In arrest warrants that police got Thursday, Hinton was charged with four counts of breaking and entering, four counts of felony larceny and one count of attempted breaking and entering.
The charges said that all the crimes happened Wednesday at homes on Springhill Avenue, Oak Road, Tipped Court and Oleander Road.
According to the arrest warrants, $1,900 worth of jewelry was taken from one house, and electronics, jewelry and Nike sneakers were among the items taken from the other three residences.
On March 21, Hinton was convicted of stealing a motor vehicle in 2015 and having cocaine with the intent to sell it twice in 2016 and once this year.
He was given a suspended sentence and put on 18 month’s probation.
Hinton was held in lieu of $135,000 bail after his arrest.
