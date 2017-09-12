Crime

Police flock to Raleigh bank after call, but say no robbery was happening

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

September 12, 2017 11:02 AM

RALEIGH

Police sent multiple units to a PNC bank branch on Six Forks Road on Tuesday morning after receiving a call that it was being robbed, police said.

Police spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said officers determined there was no robbery after they had surrounded the area about 9:30 a.m.

An earlier report that there had been one arrest was incorrect.

While city police dealt with the bank, State Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to Carroll Middle School in the block south of the bank, which is at 4700 Six Forks Road, opposite Northbrook Drive.

Wake County Public School System spokeswoman Lisa Luten said Carroll was on a Code Yellow lock down for a time. Code Yellow is the school district’s lowest level of lock down, Luten said.

Police did not disclose what led someone to think a robbery was happening.

“Police determined it not to be a robbery,” Hourigan said.

Police shut down traffic in the area before they determined there was no danger.

It was not immediately known who was arrested or what charge was involved.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Justice for McKenzie

Justice for McKenzie 1:12

Justice for McKenzie
Cold medicine murder suspect has first court appearance 6:56

Cold medicine murder suspect has first court appearance
911 call: 6:25

911 call: "I think I killed my ..."

View More Video