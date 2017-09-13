Crime

Police searching for handcuffed man who ran from Morrisville police

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

September 13, 2017 1:32 PM

MORRISVILLE

A man whom police had handcuffed during a traffic stop escaped on foot early Wednesday afternoon, prompting a police search and a request for help from anyone who sees him.

The man was last seen at Morrisville Parkway and Chapel Hill Road about 12:30 p.m., police said.

The man was described as being in his 20s, about 5-foot-9, with long, black hair worn in a ponytail, a turquoise shirt and tan pants.

He was handcuffed.

Police were searching in areas south of Morrisville Carpenter Road west of Crabtree Creek, in the area of Kudrow Lane.

Wake County Sheriff’s Office K-9 units were helping in the search.

Police asked anyone with information about the man’s location to call 911.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Justice for McKenzie

Justice for McKenzie 1:12

Justice for McKenzie
Cold medicine murder suspect has first court appearance 6:56

Cold medicine murder suspect has first court appearance
911 call: 6:25

911 call: "I think I killed my ..."

View More Video