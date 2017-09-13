Police searching for handcuffed man who ran from Morrisville police

A man whom police had handcuffed during a traffic stop escaped on foot early Wednesday afternoon, prompting a police search and a request for help from anyone who sees him.
The man was last seen at Morrisville Parkway and Chapel Hill Road about 12:30 p.m., police said.
The man was described as being in his 20s, about 5-foot-9, with long, black hair worn in a ponytail, a turquoise shirt and tan pants.
He was handcuffed.
Police were searching in areas south of Morrisville Carpenter Road west of Crabtree Creek, in the area of Kudrow Lane.
Wake County Sheriff’s Office K-9 units were helping in the search.
Police asked anyone with information about the man’s location to call 911.
