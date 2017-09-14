Police find 5-year-old girl burned, bruised and locked in a closet

Police found a 5-year-old girl burned, bruised and extremely malnourished, but alive locked in a closet in an empty home in Randolph County.
Both the girl’s father and caretaker now face felony charges of child abuse.
There were no cars in the driveway and no one else was at the home where police found the girl Tuesday in the 200 block of Back Street, according to WXII News. The girl had no food or water when police found her locked inside a 2-by-4-foot closet under a stairway, the station reported.
Police reportedly responded to a tip that the girl was being mentally and physically abused. After no response to knocking on the door, police called the girl’s name and began to hear her, WXII reported.
Responding to police calls from outside the home, the girl indicated she was not OK and that she needed help, according to WFMY News. Police at that point broke into the home through a window.
The father, 33-year-old Adam Byrd, and caretaker, 34-year-old Crystal Carnahan, were each being held in Randolph County Jail under $350,000 secured bond, the reports said.
The girl was transported to a local children’s hospital.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
