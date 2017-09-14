Robert Junior Forbes
Crime

Man kidnapped girl along a Wake County road then raped her, deputies charge

By Ron Gallagher

September 14, 2017 4:47 PM

RALEIGH

Arrest warrants accuse a 51-year-old Raleigh man of raping a young girl after kidnapping her on a Wake County road on Labor Day.

Robert Junior Forbes was arrested Wednesday afternoon by Wake County sheriff’s investigators at Sedgewood Drive and Knickerbocker Parkway in northwest Raleigh and held in lieu of $1 million bail.

The arrest warrants charge Forbes with first-degree kidnapping, two counts of statutory rape of a child under 15 years old and taking indecent liberties with a child.

Sheriff Donnie Harris declined to discuss details of the case but said the kidnapping charge was based on evidence that Forbes had picked up the girl in a car along a road.

The girl did know Forbes before the incident, Harrison said.

Harrison said he would not disclose the girl’s exact age out of concern for her family.

Arrest records said Forbes lives on Wakefield Road, south of Garner.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572

