$32,000 embezzled from Saks Fifth Avenue, Raleigh police charge

A worker at a Saks Fifth Avenue store embezzled $32,000 in cash between April and Thursday, according to a charge filed by police who were called to the store and arrested him Thursday evening.
Kristopher Robert Hayes, 34, was arrested on Old Wake Forest Road not far from the store at Triangle Town Center, according to records.
Hayes was charged with one count of felony embezzlement.
Police said that the charge was based on a complaint that Saks filed with officers who were called to the store and that the case concerned funds, not merchandise.
There had not been a police investigation, spokeswoman Laura Hourigan said.
Hayes was held on $3,000 bail after his arrest.
Records listed Hayes as living in an apartment complex on Furman Hall, off Duraleigh Road.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments