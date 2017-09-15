Who murdered this 72-year-old grandmother? Moore County reopens its coldest case.

More Videos 1:34 Moore County's coldest case Pause 1:12 Justice for McKenzie 2:32 Candlelight vigil for Rueben Galindo 4:22 Dashcam: Cops stop Aynor mayor after lawnmower chase 0:20 Durham detention officer fired after inmate found hanging in cell 0:55 Shoplifting becoming more sophisticated and organized 1:50 Drone video shows Hurricane Irma devastation in the Florida Keys near Islamorada 0:36 Want to have a beer with your pet? 1:43 New NC K-3 class size rules could hurt teaching and learning 1:28 UNC board member Fetzer: "raging internal conflict" needed for change Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Moore County's coldest case Neighbor Jennifer Edwards, who was 19 at the time, talks about the unsolved 1989 murder of Evelyn Williams' outside Pinehurst. The case was recently reopened. Neighbor Jennifer Edwards, who was 19 at the time, talks about the unsolved 1989 murder of Evelyn Williams' outside Pinehurst. The case was recently reopened. Josh Shaffer jshaffer@newsobserver.com

Neighbor Jennifer Edwards, who was 19 at the time, talks about the unsolved 1989 murder of Evelyn Williams' outside Pinehurst. The case was recently reopened. Josh Shaffer jshaffer@newsobserver.com