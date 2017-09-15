NC State freshman football players Kevince Brown, left, and Antoine Thompson were dismissed from the team after participating in an on-campus gathering on July 21, 2017 where alcohol and marijuana were present. Brown and Thompson, along with three other players who were suspended from game play, will not be charged after sexual assault allegations were made by women who attended the gathering.
Crime

No charges to be filed after NC State sexual assault allegations

By Thomasi McDonald

tmcdonald@newsobserver.com

September 15, 2017 4:44 PM

RALEIGH

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman won’t pursue criminal charges against five N.C. State University students in connection to sexual assault allegations filed by three women after a party at an apartment on campus in July.

“Our office has undertaken a detailed review of the information provided from the investigation conducted by North Carolina State University police. The evidence does not support moving forward with a criminal prosecution,” Freeman said Friday afternoon.

The five students were all freshmen members of the Wolfpack football team.

Players Antoine Thompson and Kevince Brown were dismissed from the team, while Isaiah Moore, Erin Collins and Xavier Lyas were suspended from competition while the school investigation and criminal probe continued.

In Freeman’s statement Friday, she noted that under state law, a conviction for second degree rape or sexual battery requires a finding that force was used in the commission of the assault and that the assault was against the will of the victim, or that the victim was mentally incapacitated, mentally disabled or physically helpless at the time of the assault.

The District Attorney’s office said it reviewed the statements of those involved and other witnesses, university security video footage and messages between the parties involved. The office also consulted with toxicology experts in reaching its decision.

In applying for warrants to search phones, cars and rooms of football players at the July 21 party, investigators chronicled what the three accusers told them a day later.

One of the women said that while she was at the party, she became inebriated after consuming alcohol and smoking marijuana and thinks she was sexually assaulted by seven to 10 men.

Another woman told police she was approached from behind and groped by somebody while at the party, but she was able to leave. A third woman said she felt pressured to have sex with one of the men.

  • In August NC State police chief discussed information leading to disciplinary actions on football players

    NC State police chief Jack Moorman briefs reporters on information that led to disciplinary actions against five NC State football players. The alleged violations came to light during an investigation of sexual assault allegations by three women. The Wake Co. DA announced Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 no charges will be filed.

Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

Thomasi McDonald: 919-829-4533, @tmcdona75589225

