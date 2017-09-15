Taxi driver killed in crash was a former Army serviceman. Other driver charged with murder.

Police on Friday identified the taxi driver killed last week when a suspected impaired driver crashed into his cab.
The victim, Dane Zimbalist Clay, 55, of 817 Glascock St. in Raleigh, was a native of Mississippi and a former Army serviceman who had moved from Cumberland County to East Raleigh, state records show.
Police charged the driver, Dreshawn Sam Bynum, with murder. Investigators accused Bynum of being impaired while driving a stolen, 2017 Ford Explorer that smashed into the Clay’s cab at New Hope Church Road and Atlantic Avenue.
Officers apprehended Bynum, 24, of 708 Hollis Court, soon after he jumped out of the stolen SUV after the crash, police reported.
Someone called 911 just before 3:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, to report a wreck in the middle of New Hope Church Road, near Atlantic Avenue.
“Get here as soon as you can,” the caller told the dispatcher, according to a copy of the 911 recording made public Monday by the Raleigh Police Department.
The 911 caller was unable to provide a description of the vehicles involved in the crash, nor was he close enough to determine the physical condition of the people involved in the accident.
“Just send somebody quick,” he told the dispatcher.
Bynum “was driving in a careless, reckless and aggressive manner” traveling 85 mph on the road, which has a posted speed limit of 35 mph, according to the accident report by Raleigh Officer D.P. Egan released Friday afternoon.
The SUV sped through a red light at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and plowed into the cab that was traveling north through the intersection at 35 mph, Egan reported.
The force of the collision flung Clay from the cab. His car, a 2007 Toyota, spun off the roadway where it struck a parked car. The Toyota did a near 180 turn and continued to roll before it crashed into a laundromat in the 2200 block of New Hope Church Road. Flying debris from the crash also caused moderate damage to a fourth car that had stopped at the intersection for a red light, Egan reported.
Investigators learned after the accident that the Ford Explorer Bynum was driving was stolen from Thompson Cadillac Oldsmobile.
In addition to murder, Bynum is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, felony hit-and-run, fleeing to elude arrest, not stopping at a red light, driving while impaired and driving with a revoked license.
Bynum is being held without bail on the murder charge. Bail on the other charges was set at $150,000.
Thomasi McDonald: 919-829-4533, @thomcdonald
Comments