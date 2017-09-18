Fire in woman’s home was ex-boyfriend’s doing, Raleigh police charge

A Raleigh man broke into his child's mother's unit in a duplex home last week and set it on fire while her neighbor was in the unit next door, police said in charging him with first-degree arson.
Police also charged Mauricio Javier Rivera with twice violating a court order from February that said he could not have any kind of contact with the woman or their child.
Another arrest warrant charged Rivera with felony breaking and entering to set the fire Thursday in the duplex in the 600 block of Rawls Drive.
Rivera is listed in Wake County arrest and jail records as Chicas-Rivera, but in a court calendar and the arrest warrants as Rivera.
Firefighters reported that smoke was coming from the building when they arrived Thursday morning, and they called for fire investigators shortly afterward.
Rivera was arrested Friday afternoon after questioning by police detectives.
An arrest warrant charged that Rivera had also violated the court order, known as a 50B protective order, by texting the woman the day of the fire. Another warrant alleged that he also had violated the order by banging on windows and doors, challenging her boyfriend to a fight and calling the child’s cell phone repeatedly.
Police also served Rivera with warrants from Chatham County in which he was charged with fleeing in a vehicle to elude police, speeding and assault on a government official.
Rivera was held in lieu of $1,068,000 bail.
