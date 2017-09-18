Youth basketball coach accused of sex offenses: ‘I have felt bad ever since I did what I did’

Moments before youth basketball coach Kenyatta Lamar Spencer all but openly admitted to engaging in sexual misconduct with a teen, Wake County District Court Judge Margaret Eagles warned him to not make any incriminating statements in court.
“I have felt bad ever since I did what I did,” Spencer, 42 of Wake Forest, said to the judge during his first court appearance Monday afternoon.
Spencer is charged with two felony counts of second degree forced sex offense and one misdemeanor count of sexual battery, according to an arrest warrant filed Monday at the Wake County Clerk of Courts Office.
Investigators say the incidents occurred on July 20.
Liza Deckelbaum, a spokeswoman with Trinity Academy, a Christian school in North Raleigh, told The News & Observer on Monday that Spencer started working as a part-time basketball coach with the school during the 2014-2015 season and was a seasonal basketball coach from October through February during the 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 seasons.
“Please know that this incident did not involve a Trinity student and did not take place on Trinity’s campus,” Deckelbaum wrote in an email to The N&O. “The school was planning to have Mr. Spencer as a coach for the 2017-2018 season, but he was told he would not be asked back as a coach once the allegations were made. Each basketball season runs from October to February. He was not considered an official employee of the school. He was considered a seasonal coach.”
Spencer was arrested by Wake Forest police on Sept. 15.
Deckelbaum said the school knew police were going to take Spencer into custody two weeks before his arrest.
“Shortly after learning of the allegations, Trinity trespassed Mr. Spencer from the property and changed the locks on the school,” she said. “Trinity notified Mr. Spencer that he is not allowed on campus or at any school event, whether on or off campus, and we have notified other organizations that either rent Trinity facilities or may employ Mr. Spencer of the decision to deny him campus access. This all took place before the arrest happened.”
The school spokeswoman said the school “contacted all Trinity families and families that we knew were receiving private coaching from Mr. Spencer (independent of Trinity) of the situation and of the school’s actions.”
Spencer remained in custody at the Wake County jail Monday in lieu of $500,000 bail. He has been ordered to stay away from the teen’s home, school and place of employment and to not communicate with her directly or indirectly, court records show.
Thomasi McDonald
