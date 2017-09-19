Survelliance footage of the men suspected in the attack.
Crime

Police seek your help in identifying group of men who attacked Raleigh bar patron

By Thomasi McDonald

tmcdonald@newsobserver.com

September 19, 2017 4:13 PM

RALEIGH

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a group of men who attacked and seriously injured a person standing outside of bar in late spring.

The assault happened on May 20 outside of Sharky’s Bar at 5800 Duraleigh Road in northwest Raleigh, said Donna-maria Harris, a police spokeswoman.

The man told police he was standing outside the bar when one of the men randomly punched him. The attacker’s companions joined in the assault by punching and kicking him. The victim suffered serious injuries, Harris reported.

Investigators are asking that anyone with information that might assist the investigation call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at 919-834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

Thomasi McDonald: 919-829-4533, @thomcdonald

