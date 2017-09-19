Beware of callers claiming to be police and seeking payments over the phone

Police said Tuesday that the department continues to receive reports about a new crop of scammers running around Raleigh posing as law enforcement officers. The con artists are even doing a little detective work by gathering information about their intended targets, police say.
The fake “cops” call and try to persuade potential victims to make “payments” using prepaid debit cards, according to a Raleigh Police Department news release Tuesday afternoon.
Investigators say the scammers have often done research and use some personal information about the persons they are calling to appear more convincing. The crooks often use caller ID spoofing to make it appear they are calling from an official number, such as the police department.
Police emphasized that the department never calls anyone to demand payment to avoid arrest, nor is it involved in any collection interactions with taxpayers.
Anyone who receives a call from someone posing as a Raleigh police officer and requesting personal information or demanding payment should simply hang up the phone. Under no circumstances should someone transfer any funds or provide any personal information.
Thomasi McDonald: 919-829-4533, @thomcdonald
