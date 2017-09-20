This traffic stop turned eventful, and very nearly tragic, for a trooper

A Durham woman is charged with attempted capital murder in the shooting of a Virginia State Police trooper after a vehicle pursuit in the Henrico area outside Richmond late Tuesday.
Karisa Shyanne Daniels, 23, also faces a charge of using a firearm to commit a felony, and other charges are pending, the agency said Wednesday.
Senior Trooper C.A. Putnam was still being treated at VCU Medical Center for a gunshot wound to his arm as of noon Wednesday. His injury was considered non-life threatening.
Putnam tried to stop a Toyota Corolla traveling 87 mph in a 60-mph zone on Chippenham Parkway at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday.
The driver, whom police identified as Daniels, initially stopped but sped off as Putnam approached. After the car entered the Lakeway Court cul-de-sac northwest of Richmond, police said, Putnam approached again and was shot in the arm by Daniels, who reportedly fled on foot.
After entering a nearby home, police said, Daniels was located and arrested by Henrico County Police about midnight.
No law enforcement officers discharged their weapons in the incident, according to the report.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
