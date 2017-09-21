Man had over 2 pounds of the hallucinogen psilocybin, Raleigh police charge

A Cumberland County man had a kilogram of the hallucinogenic drug psilocybin at a Trinity Chase Lane apartment, police charged when they arrested him Wednesday.
James Allen Villarreal, who told authorities that his permanent residence is in Wade, was charged after being questioned at the police department’s Downtown District station on West Cabarrus Street, records showed.
Villarreal was charged with possessing a Schedule I drug with intent to sell or distribute it and maintaining a dwelling place to keep and sell drugs.
Police did not disclose the exact amount of psilocybin, saying in charges only that there was “over 1,000 grams.”
A kilogram is equivalent to 2.2 pounds.
Psilocybin is associated with a variety of mushrooms, sometimes known by people who use the drug as “magic” mushrooms.
It was not clear if the drug involved in the charges referred to mushrooms or psilocybin in some other form.
Medical researchers in the U.S. and Great Britain have been studying psilocybin in recent years as a possible treatment for depression and other problems, including depression among cancer patients, according to several published reports, including one in The New Yorker magazine in 2015.
Psilocybin was made illegal in the United States in 1968, around the same time that LSD possession was made a crime. Both are listed in the same category of illegal drugs as heroin.
The drug has been used for centuries in religious ceremonies by some people.
In one research project at Johns Hopkins University and New York University, volunteer members of the clergy were given psilocybin to gather their observations because people who have used the drug sometimes report religious-like experiences, according to the Washington Post.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
Comments