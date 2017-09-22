A 2007 photo shows Cary Police Officer K. Christian performing field sobriety tests on a motorist during a checking station checkpoint with an emphasis on DWI enforcement at the intersection of E. Chatham St. and Travis Park Drive in Cary.
A 2007 photo shows Cary Police Officer K. Christian performing field sobriety tests on a motorist during a checking station checkpoint with an emphasis on DWI enforcement at the intersection of E. Chatham St. and Travis Park Drive in Cary. Ethan Hyman NEWS & OBSERVER FILE PHOTO
Crime

A DWI checkpoint is set for Friday. Police hope you aren’t there on bad terms.

By Aaron Moody

September 22, 2017 8:29 AM

Raleigh police plan to conduct a multi-agency DWI checkpoint from Friday night into early Saturday morning.

They aren’t saying where the checkpoint will be held, but the department said it hopes giving advance notice of the operation will discourage people from driving after consuming alcohol.

Prevention is a primary goal of the checkpoints. So are identifying and arresting impaired drivers.

One of the most recent local checkpoints, held 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Wake Forest Road in early July, exposed 12 DWI offenses and eight drug violations.

