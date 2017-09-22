Durham City Hall floor evacuated as police check suspicious package

Police evacuated one floor of City Hall on Friday morning after a suspicious package was found in the building.
Special operations police units and fire department hazardous materials units were dispatched to the building on North Mangum Street.
Police kept employees outside while officers tried to determine what was in the package and whether it was dangerous.
The package was believed to be on the second floor of the building, which was the area evacuated.
Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT
