Marked and unmarked Durham, NC, police cars surround City Hall on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, while officers evacuated the building and checked on a suspicious package found inside. Durham Police Department/Wil Glenn

Durham City Hall floor evacuated as police check suspicious package

By Ron Gallagher

rgallagher@newsobserver.com

September 22, 2017 10:11 AM

DURHAM

Police evacuated one floor of City Hall on Friday morning after a suspicious package was found in the building.

Special operations police units and fire department hazardous materials units were dispatched to the building on North Mangum Street.

Police kept employees outside while officers tried to determine what was in the package and whether it was dangerous.

The package was believed to be on the second floor of the building, which was the area evacuated.

Ron Gallagher: 919-829-4572, @RPGKT

