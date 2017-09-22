Five alleged members of violent Raleigh street gang face federal indictments

A federal grand jury has returned indictments against four men and one woman accused by federal authorities of being members of a violent street gang that carried out many of its activities, including murder, near the downtown Raleigh district.
The five have been charged with gang-related crimes, including murder, conspiracy to participate in racketeering, witness tampering and related crimes, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Raleigh announced Friday.
Indicted were:
▪ Demetrice Regus Devine, also known as “Respect,” 34, of Raleigh.
▪ Dontaous Demond Devine, aka “Scooch” and “Boochie,” 28, of Raleigh.
▪ Demetrius Deshaun Toney, aka “Meat,” 24, of Raleigh.
▪ Shaiona Marie Smith, aka “Slyfox,” 22, of Raleigh.
▪ Brandon Jowan Mangum, aka “B-Easy,” 28, of Knightdale.
The five were charged in a 12-count indictment returned on Sept. 21 in Raleigh’s U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina. They are accused of being members of the Black Mob Gangstas/Donald Gee Family (BMG/DGF), a set of the Bloods street gang, according to a satement by the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington.
Federal justice officials said four of the accused are in custody.
State, local and federal investigators say the Black Mob Gangstas/Donald Gee Family had been operating in Raleigh, particularly the Haywood Street area, since the early 2000s. The indictment says the street gang relied on a detailed hierarchical structure with a senior leadership that included Demetrice Devine and Dontaous Devine.
The indictment alleges that the Devines regularly conducted formal meetings, collected dues from the rank-and-file members and assaulted members who failed to pay dues or follow orders. Gang members earned money for their dues through various criminal activities, including robberies, fraud schemes and drug distribution.
The Black Mob Gangstas/Donald Gee Family also committed various acts of violence in furtherance of the gang’s activities, including murder, attempted murder and assaults.
The indictment charged Demetrice Devine, Dontaous Devine, Toney and Mangum with conspiracy to participate in the racketeering activities of the gang and conspiracy to distribute narcotics. The Devines are also each charged with one count of murder in aid of racketeering and related offenses.
The five were among 10 alleged members of the Black Mob Gangstas/Donald Gee Family who were indicted in February for gang-related offenses, including the murders of two rival gang members in 2008 and 2009.
One of the victims was Adarius Fowler, a 16-year-old whose drive-by shooting death on Tarboro Road led to the implementation of a community policing program based on input from residents on how to improve safety in the neighborhood.
The second victim, Rodriguez D. Shay Burrell, was gunned down outside his father’s home at 500 Haywood St., a few blocks from a newly formed police command unit.
Federal prosecutors accused Dontaous Devine, Demetrius Toney and Brandon Mangum with the fatal shooting of Burrell on May 25, 2009, for refusing to pay BMG/DGF’s gang dues.
